After 20 years of serving up brisket and mouth-watering barbecue, Slope's BBQ in Sandy Springs is serving up its new name — McDaniel's QN2 BBQ — in celebration of its 20th anniversary.
With more than 50 years of restaurant experience between them, brothers Andy and Glenn McDaniel were born and raised in Sandy Springs. The brothers now raise their own families here while taking orders, cooking, interacting with customers and running their family business.
"There had been some changes in slopes and we just had an opportunity to rebrand and change our name and kind of be our own thing," Glenn McDaniel said. "I think we just wanted to do that to more identify (the restaurant) so that people knew that we were still here, the same owners."
When asked about working with family for 20 years, Glenn McDaniel said there is both "intense security and intense turmoil" in running a family business.
"It's a great opportunity for our family because it's something we can truly give to our kids and our names are on it," Glenn McDaniel said. "It's really cool. We're excited about it. So maybe they won't go to college and they'll just come here and work. That would be great."
Serving all the barbecue classics from brisket and ribs to Brunswick stew and apple cobbler, when asked for they’re best known for, they like to say their people. Customers that came in as kids are now bringing their own families to enjoy not only the great food, but the amazing customer service where customers feel like family.
"It has it always will be just, I think, a true barbecue," Glenn McDaniel said. "It's a local joint. It has appeal to you know, gathering the kids. The Office, the older people, you know, it's kind of got an appeal to everybody."
McDaniel's serves up unique specials every Thursday for its weekly karaoke night and participates in foodie events throughout Atlanta and Sandy Springs. In the coming years, the McDaniels hope to strengthen their catering game and make an appearance in grocery stores.
"We've added a lot of different catering items," Glenn McDaniel said. "We really want to take catering to a new level...and we really want to start doing sauce and stuff outside of these walls, so we're working on that."
McDaniel's QN2 BBQ is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and closed on Sunday and is at 200 Johnson Ferry Road in Sandy Springs. They can be reached at (404)252-3220.
