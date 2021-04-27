The Buckhead Business Association is launching its new free quarterly networking event, Buckhead Re-Connects, with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms as the keynote speaker.
Set for May 13 at 10 to 11:30 a.m., it will feature a 30-minute discussion with Bottoms. Buckhead Re-Connects is open to the public, and though it takes place the same day and time as the association’s weekly 2nd Cup Webinar series, it won’t replace those meetings.
This event is one of several changes the association, a nonprofit supporting Buckhead business leaders and residents, is planning this year to celebrate its 70th anniversary. Buckhead Re-Connects’ May 13 meeting will be kicked off by Scott Talley, founder of Network in Action, who will speak about “The Power of Showing Up” before moderating breakout networking groups.
For more information or to preregister, visit https://bit.ly/32RYerz.
