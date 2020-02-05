The Blue Heron Nature Preserve in Buckhead is tapping talent from a neighboring organization to fill its executive director post.
The preserve Feb. 3 announced it has hired Melody Harclerode as its new director, and her first day is March 9. The northwest Atlanta resident has served as the Sandy Springs Conservancy’s executive director for the past three years. At Blue Heron she replaces Kevin McCauley, who is retiring but will remain until April to help with the transition.
The 30-acre greenspace just completed building a three-mile walking trail known as the Blueway Trail. The project took three years to finish, and Blue Heron raised over $750,000 for trail construction and improvements.
“We are thrilled to welcome Melody to Blue Heron,” McCauley said in a news release. “She has a passion for the natural world and brings a wealth of experience to expand the opportunities for us to bring an understanding and appreciation for this special place.”
In a news release, Harclerode said, “Blue Heron Nature Preserve has inspired children and adults about nature through the arts, education, conservation, research, and innovative projects for 20 years. Building upon Kevin McCauley's accomplishments, I am honored to work with the staff, board members and volunteers, as the new executive director, to boost the impact, support and appreciation of this amazing greenspace in Atlanta."
Blue Heron shares its facilities at 4055 Roswell Road with the Atlanta Audubon Society and The Amphibian Foundation.
The conservancy is still seeking a replacement for Harclerode, according to a message posted to its website. For more information, visit www.sandyspringsconservancy.org/new-executive-director.
