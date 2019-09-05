At least two local restaurants are offering Hurricane Dorian evacuees a break as they rest before returning to their homes in Georgia, Florida and the Carolinas.
Amalfi Pizza
Amalfi Pizza in downtown Atlanta is inviting individuals and families impacted by the storm to come and enjoy a meal for whatever they feel they can pay on the food portion of their bill, excluding alcoholic beverages. This offer is valid to anyone in the city from mandatory evacuation zones. Guests only need to ask for a manager when the bill arrives and show a valid ID from one of the areas affected.
“Our family here at Amalfi Pizza wants to lessen the struggles that our Hurricane Dorian evacuee friends and families are experiencing," founding partners Stephen de Haan and Greg Grant said in a news release. "It is our way of welcoming displaced travelers to our city and the Amalfi family with a warm meal to make them feel at home."
For more information, visit www.amalfipizzaatl.com.
Nakato
Nakato Japanese Restaurant in Buckhead is offering a 25% discount on all food to guests who are seeking shelter from Hurricane Dorian in Atlanta. They simply need to tell their server that they are in Atlanta to escape Dorian, and show their driver’s license for proof of residency.
“We are praying for everyone in this powerful hurricane's path, especially all of our friends and family at our sister restaurant, Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Myrtle Beach, where there has been a mandatory evacuation since Monday,” the restaurant stated in a news release.
For more information, visit www.nakatorestaurant.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.