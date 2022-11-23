(L to R): Lee Fuller; David Snell, President of The Fuller Center for Housing Worldwide; Jackie Goodman; Linda Fuller, co-founder of The Fuller Center for Housing Worldwide; Jeff Cardwell, Fuller Center Int'l Board Member present the check to The Fuller Center for Housing.
(L to R): Jackie Goodman, Atlanta Communities Realtor; Kerry Loftis, Atlanta Communities, Broker and Lee Fuller, Atlanta Communities Realtor pose with the $7,000 donation check.
Agents of Atlanta Communities Real Estate Brokerage honored the management team by donating $7,000 to The Fuller Center for Housing in honor of Thanksgiving.
The $7,000 check was presented in a surprise ceremony to cover the full cost of building a home for a working family in need in Nicaragua.
Realtor Jackie Goodman, who has been at the Buckhead office since it first opened in 2010, said it seemed a fitting tribute to show gratitude for the outstanding management team at Atlanta Communities.
"My fellow agents and I wanted to do something special to show our heartfelt appreciation to Judson Adamson, owner and CEO, and Mark Hall, our President, both of whom are more outstanding, more amazing, more wonderful than we could ever express in words," Goodman said. "We wanted to show in some tangible way how highly regarded they and the rest of the management team are, and how much we appreciate Atlanta Communities."
In 2005, when the founders of Habitat for Humanity, Millard and Linda Fuller, separated from Habitat for philosophical differences. The Fullers donated all their money before they were 30 years old because "they wanted to live a life of service to others and follow Biblical teachings of helping the poor."
He and Linda Fuller then started The Fuller Center for Housing, which now has housebuilding chapters in numerous U.S. cities and in countries around the world. House prices in the United States are considerably higher than houses in many other countries.
The Fuller Center also offers Global Building Trips where volunteers from the U.S. work alongside volunteers and a construction coordinator in countries where homes are being built, including Haiti, El Salvador, Armenia, and Peru.
"As Realtors, we know the comfort and joy of the security of homeownership," Goodman said. "Most of us also know that it is more blessed to give than to receive, and while we are receiving income from the sale of homes, what a gift to be able to share the bounty of our labors with others. While this gift is to honor the management team of Atlanta Communities and to show our sincere appreciation for the management team, a group of agents and I are hoping to make a future gift to cover the full cost of a home in Atlanta."
