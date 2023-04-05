Atlanta-based Kinship Wealth Partners is joining forces with East Paces Group.
The move is said to give its clients access to more investment options and its advisors additional flexibility. Stuart Jones, CFP, LUTCF and Rudy Rodriguez formed Kinship in 2019 after long and successful careers in financial services. They currently serve more than $65 million in client assets.
"Stuart and I built Kinship Wealth Partners by listening carefully to our clients and executing based on those conversations, but the one-size-fits-all broker/dealer model limited what we could do," Rodriguez said. "The EPG platform, from compliance to the back office, gives us broader tools to help our clients reach their goals."
The partnership with EPG, a consortium of investment advisors with 115 years of combined experience representing various financial disciplines, adds flexibility and investment options.
As a result, Kinship Wealth Partners can provide even more balanced and tailored solutions, which will help their clients achieve their goals more quickly and cost-effectively.
"Kinship decided to partner with EPG to deliver the very best wealth management and financial planning services to our current and future clients while making every client feel like family along the way," said Jones.
East Paces Group offers investment advisory services to retail investors giving continuous advice based on its client's needs. It has more than $700 million in assets under advisement, 11 advisors and two offices in Atlanta. For more information, visit eastpacesgroup.com.
