Two months after purchasing a Virginia company, Arrow Exterminators has bought one in another state.
The Sandy Springs-based pest control company earlier this month announced the merger and acquisition of 5 Star Termite & Pest Control Inc. in Tucson, Arizona. In October Arrow announced the merger and acquisition of Exterminating Unlimited Inc., a Richmond-based company that represents its first expansion into Virginia.
As with Exterminating Unlimited, 5 Star will operate under the Arrow brand, and the company did not release the amount it paid to purchase 5 Star. Though Arrow already has a presence in Arizona, this latest acquisition allows it to expand its footprint into the southern part of that state.
“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome the customers and team members of 5 Star Termite & Pest Control to the Arrow family,” Arrow President and CEO Emily Thomas Kendrick said in a news release. “For nearly 40 years, owner Shelby Magnuson-Hawkins and her team have been serving Tucson and the surrounding communities with great care and compassion and we are honored to continue that commitment into the future. Shelby was the first woman to receive her pest control license in the state of Arizona and we are proud to have such a wonderful foundation for our first Tucson office.”
Said Hawkins, “I have been impressed with the entire Arrow team since we first started talking with other companies in the industry. I can tell Arrow has a special family culture which was very important to me as I analyzed my options. You could feel the family culture and the passion and excitement that the Arrow team showed. I’m truly excited that my employees will have many growth opportunities and Arrow will be able to offer an expanded range of services to our customers.”
5 Star, which was founded in 1980, “is a very established and extremely well respected name in the Tucson market,” said Tim Pollard, Arrow’s senior executive vice president and chief operating officer. Overall, Arrow has a presence in 12 states, mostly in the Southeast.
