Sandy Springs-based Arrow Exterminators is expanding its footprint to the north.
Oct. 3, it announced the merger and acquisition of Exterminating Unlimited Inc., a full-service company based in Richmond providing pest and termite control services to residents and businesses in the Piedmont region of Virginia. This transaction represents Arrow‘s first location in Virginia and sets the stage for further expansion into the Commonwealth.
Exterminating Unlimited will operate as Arrow Exterminators.
“We are so pleased to welcome the customers and team members of Exterminating Unlimited Inc. to the Arrow family,” Arrow President and CEO Emily Thomas Kendrick said in a news release. “Craig and Beth Duncan are great folks who have built a great business with an excellent culture. The core values established by Craig and Beth when they founded the company in 1982 mirror those of Arrow today, so this merger is a perfect fit. Given the ideal location of the business, it is a strategic one as well.”
Said Craig Duncan, “When looking for a home for our business, we were looking for a company that provides exemplary customer service and was passionate about how customers and team members are treated. We found that in Arrow Exterminators and are very proud to now be part of the Arrow family.
“We wanted to give our team members an opportunity to be with a company where we knew there would be growth opportunities as well as be able to offer an expanded range of services to offer our customers. All of my team members will continue their careers with Arrow Exterminators.”
Tim Pollard, Arrow’s senior executive vice president and chief operating officer, added, “Established over 37 years ago, Exterminating Unlimited is very well regarded in the state of Virginia and we are proud to have this strong, experienced team of professionals join the Arrow family. Both Craig and Beth served in leadership positions in Virginia state and local associations and are highly regarded by fellow PMPs (pest management professionals). A prime location in the state capitol is strategic to our objectives as we continue to grow. We are continuously looking to merge with high quality companies who share our goals, principles and culture and we believe we found the perfect fit with Exterminating Unlimited.”
Paul Giannamore of The Potomac Co. acted as advisor to Exterminating Unlimited on the deal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.