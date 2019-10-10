Alon’s Bakery & Market, an award-winning business in existence since 1992, is expanding into Buckhead.
Weinstock Realty & Development, an Atlanta-based firm, and Simon, an Indianapolis-based owner of shopping malls, announced Alon’s is expected to open a new location at Phipps Plaza in Buckhead in late summer 2020.
The original Alon’s location opened in 1992 in Morningside, and a second store opened about 10 years ago in Dunwoody. Its Phipps store will be located in the old Twist restaurant space. Alon’s specializes in a made-from-scratch selection of baked breads, European-style cakes, handmade pastries, gourmet sandwiches, freshly prepared foods, fine cheeses, exquisite chocolates and more.
“I have wanted to open in Buckhead for quite some time, but I have been waiting for the right location,” owner and Executive Chef Alon Balshan said in a news release. “Outdoor space was important to me, and this location has a wonderful al fresco area with access to Buckhead, Brookhaven and Sandy Springs. We look forward to bringing our high-quality artisan baked goods, cuisine and catering to the Buckhead community. Twenty-seven years later, I feel blessed to still be bringing my passion project to the people of Atlanta.”
Michelle Smart, vice president of leasing for Phipps and Lenox Square, said, “Phipps Plaza’s shoppers covet the mix of national luxury brands coupled with curated quality iconic local offerings. Alon’s Bakery & Market is the perfect complement to the mix of shopping, dining and experiential options found at the center. From a quick café lunch, to picking up delicious, ready-to-eat gourmet meals, Alon’s Bakery & Market is set to extend its following here to the Brookhaven, Buckhead and Sandy Springs communities.”
Weinstock’s Shaun Weinstock added, “This is huge news. Since I first started working with Alon over seven years ago, no other tenant I represent has been sought after more than Alon – and rightfully so. Alon’s patience has paid off as we were thrilled to find a premier space ideally situated in the best office market in Atlanta and attached to the most prestigious mall in Georgia.”
