This month, Red Pebbles Hospitality announced they will open Adele’s in the historic Old Fourth Ward neighborhood this spring. Hannah Young will be the executive chef. Young plans to work with produce and proteins from local vendors and area farms to create seasonal comfort dishes with a flare. Her love for cooking developed at a young age, and her fondest memories come from her grandmother, mom, and aunts expressing themselves through the dishes they created.
“I’m honored to take on this new role of Executive Chef at Adele’s Atlanta,” said Hannah Young.
“Adele’s Atlanta pulls together a carefully crafted concept, and above-standard guest services, to form an incredible addition to the Atlanta dining scene, especially Old Fourth Ward. This neighborhood has a beautiful synergy of southern history and vibrance and I look forward to creating food that reflects that personality.”
Young previously held the position of co-chef at Adele’s Nashville, where she specialized in blending southern and Californian cuisine. She achieved her Associates of Arts in Culinary Management at Valencia College in Orlando. In her time away from the kitchen, Young spends her time playing basketball, kayaking, or spending time on her boat with her friends and family.
Adele’s Atlanta will showcase their comfort dishes such as roasted chicken with salsa verde, seasonal whole roasted fish, gnocchi, and kale salad with anchovy dressing. New dishes like smoked duck, charred shrimp, shaved Brussel sprouts, and steak tartare will also become available with the opening late this Spring.
Mirroring architecture in the two cities, both the Nashville and Atlanta locations take raw, industrial spaces, and add crisp, modern decor. The industrial dining spaces will offer a place for people to get together and enjoy the lightness of California cuisine, and the rustic comfort of Italian dishes prepared with wood-burning ovens and grills.
Dinner will be available from 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 5 to 9 p.m. on Sunday.
For additional information, visit adelesrestaurant.com, get in touch on social media: @adelesrestaurant, or call 470-890-1700.
