An Atlanta luxury condominium has sold for $3.7 million, the highest price for a Midtown residential real estate transaction this year.
Located on the fourth floor at One Museum Place, a development across the street from the High Museum of Art, Unit 4L also was a record price for condos sold in Midtown in 2020. Engel & Völkers Atlanta, which closed on the transaction and had the listing, announced the deal.
The 4,840-square-foot home was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting the company’s ability to continue achieving success despite the challenges the current state of affairs has presented. Through a coordinated pivot to virtual technologies, Engel & Völkers Atlanta has ensured the home-buying and selling process persists for its roster of clients.
Sporting three bedrooms and five bathrooms, the residence offers architectural charm, with floor-to-ceiling views providing impressive views of the Midtown streetscape and high-design finishes creating a warm, amiable setting for entertaining. Owners at One Museum Place are afforded a luxury lifestyle, with amenities including 24/7 concierge service, a massage room and a catering kitchen available for their exclusive use.
Out of the 44 homes at One Museum Place, only two remain.
