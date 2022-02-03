Rain likely. High around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Founded as an online shop in 2016 by Atlanta-based best friends and business partners Morgan-Ashley Bryant and Vanessa Coore Vernon, Souk Bō’hēmian’s first brick-and-mortar location aims to introduce new and different cultures to the Atlanta community.
Souk Bō’hēmian will offer apparel collections that are approachable for everyone with styles ranging from sweatshirts, tees and joggers to luxurious double-cotton jumpsuits and linen kimonos and tops
By partnering with local and global artisans, the shop will bring minimal palettes and global aesthetics to Ponce City Market’s roster of locally-owned retail brands.
Souk Bō’hēmian — a Black-, women- and queer-owned retail shop offering ready-to-wear fashion, home goods and handmade accessories — will open on the second floor of the Central Food Hall this spring.
“We invite guests to stroll through Souk Bō’hēmian as they would a bazaar in North Africa or their favorite local market,” Bryant said. “We believe in nurturing immersive, genuine connections with people who believe in the beauty of experiences, and we want our Ponce City Market shop to be an experience for anyone who comes through our doors.”
Souk Bō’hēmian is an extension of the bō’hēmian brands, a hospitality and lifestyle company that encapsulates the ethos, spirit and soul of nomads worldwide. The Ponce City Market shop will offer apparel collections that are approachable for everyone with styles ranging from sweatshirts, tees and joggers to luxurious double-cotton jumpsuits and linen kimonos and tops.
It will also offer home goods and decor ranging from decorative paper mache bowls and marble candle holders to handwoven rugs and vintage, handmade furniture. By partnering with local and global artisans, the shop will bring minimal palettes and global aesthetics to Ponce City Market’s roster of locally-owned retail brands.
To celebrate the shop on opening day, Souk Bō’hēmian will be hosting multiple in-store activations. Guests will be able to shop the brand while listening to a live DJ, receive giveaways with any purchase and more.
Souk Bō’hēmian is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
