Fernbank is introducing its new Summer Science Fest, a science-themed programming series that will take place at the museum, beginning Saturday, Aug. 1.
With themes changing each weekend, guests will find themselves exploring different scientific subjects through educational, fun and immersive experiences beyond the 75 acres of nature adventures and three spacious floors of exhibits the museum offers every day.
Daily programs will be offered throughout each week, with additional themed programming taking place on select Saturdays through Sept. 7.
On Aug. 1, guests will explore the largest division of the animal kingdom, Arthropoda, more commonly known as bugs. Bugs and Insects will bring themed activities and programming to Fernbank’s visitors and allow explorers to better understand the tiny world around us. Enjoy a bug-themed story time, meet bugs and other invertebrates in a live-animal encounter, use a microscope to investigate bugs from Fernbank’s collection, play bug bingo as you search for bugs that live throughout WildWoods and more.
On Aug. 8, guests can take Shark Week beyond the television screen and learn more about these mighty creatures at Fernbank Museum with Sharks & Friends. With a line-up of shark and ocean-based activities set up, these misunderstood creatures will have the spotlight. Test your shark smarts in a trivia game, meet live alligators and terrapins, explore biofacts with real artifacts such as a megalodon tooth and walk the plank as “sharks” circle around you.
Dinosaur Day on Aug. 15, will celebrate the largest and most fearsome animals to roam the earth. With Jeeps that look straight out of Jurassic Park, dino-talks, live-animal demonstrations and dino-themed activities, Dinosaur Day will have something for visitors of all ages. Known as Atlanta’s home to dinosaurs, Fernbank offers visitors the chance to explore Giants of the Mesozoic, the Dinosaur Plaza and A Walk Through Time in Georgia, to experience all of Fernbank’s dinosaur exhibitions.
Guests will explore Weather and Space on Aug. 22. Blast-off and explore the atmosphere and beyond with Fernbank’s education team as they bring the world 30,000 feet above us, down to our level with unique experiments, immersive demonstrations and other themed experiences.
Additional Saturday themes will be announced soon.
For grown-up fun, Fernbank After Dark on Aug. 14 delivers an adult science night for ages 21+ that explores the theme of Booze and Botanicals with full museum access, outdoor adventures in WildWoods, craft beer and cocktails, and science activities and demonstrations. Tickets are $15 for Members and $20 for non-members.
Daily programming includes story times with Fernbank educators, drop-in animal encounters that allow for guests to get a quick introduction with one of Fernbank’s animals, further dino-talks and excellent experiments. More programming will continue to be added.
For more information on daily programming or themed, weekend experiences visit Fernbank’s Summer Science Fest page. Daily programs, including Dinosaur Day, Bugs and Insects, Sharks and Friends, and Weather and Science
