Lucy's Market is being expanded during a new project that will allow the store to introduce new merchandise, including new décor, gourmet wines and custom, pre-made gift baskets.
Lucy’s Market is housed in a rustic-yet-chic storefront located in Andrew’s Square in Buckhead and serves well beyond the neighborhood. The market is undergoing a construction project to add on 1,000 square-feet. Lucy’s will remain open during the two-month construction period, which started this month and is estimated to be completed at the end of August.
The project will include adding on a second customer entrance to the back of the market, as well as an increase in space that will allow Lucy’s to continue expanding their offerings. This includes an extension of home décor with new tabletop pieces, hostess gifts, and barware; introduction of new gourmet wine, food, and fresh produce offerings; and, an added display of gift baskets for customers to purchase pre-made or to spark ideas for a custom basket.
“Lucy’s Market serves as a one-stop shop for the Atlanta area and beyond. I want to ensure we continue to be that destination so that customers can shop all their market needs at Lucy’s," Lucy’s Market founder Kim Wilson said. “The growth of our space will allow us to expand our offerings while creating an even more beautiful space for our customers to shop and browse”.
Atlanta’s beloved market began in 2009 with Wilson selling fresh produce on a Buckhead street corner. Today, Lucy’s Market has evolved into a bustling, one-stop shop destination for fresh produce, gourmet foods, gifts, décor, flowers, wine, and more for both Atlanta residents and visitors, as well as shoppers nationwide. The market has continued to grow and evolve its offerings to meet customer demand, and now, Lucy’s is expanding its physical location in order to further that growth.
Wilson always had a passion for fresh produce and florals, spending a number of years growing an extensive vegetable garden in her backyard. However, she never considered evolving that passion into a career until she was ready for a change after working in advertising sales for over 25 years. At the same time, a gas station was abandoned on Roswell Road in the heart of Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood.
Wilson took over the space in 2009 and turned it into a farmer’s market, establishing Lucy’s Market. The market’s growth ultimately led her to move it inside the gas station before expanding and moving to another location. In 2017, Kim relocated to where the market stands today. Named after Wilson's love for her grandmother and daughter, Lucy’s Market still carries the same deep roots and many of the same customers since the early days. Over the past 12 years, Lucy’s has ripened into not only an admired farmer’s market but a specialty store, gift shop and floral boutique.
Lucy’s Market is at 56 E. Andrews Drive NW in Atlanta and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lucy’s Market offers in-store shopping, curbside pick-up, and delivery in Atlanta and nationwide through LucysMarket.com.
