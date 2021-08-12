American Craft Council, a national nonprofit organization established to preserve and connect the craft community, will have its Atlanta Southeast Craft Week pop-up in Buckhead Village from Sept. 23 to 25.
Throughout the pop-up, different spaces around Buckhead Village will host installations spotlighting 35 craft makers from nine southeastern states. The council will also be hosting demonstrations — including interactive sweetgrass basket weaving, jewelry making, and clay pot throwing — at the pop-up’s makerspace between Taverna and Buckhead Art & Co.
“The American Craft Council is looking forward to introducing the community to the vibrant craft world in Atlanta and the Southeast,” spokesperson for the Craft Council Keona Tranby said. “It’s always exciting to be able to offer these crafts people and artists exposure in different venues, especially at Buckhead Village.”
The free, public pop-up will begin with in-person experiences meant to celebrate craft tradition and innovation on Sept. 23 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and guests will be able to meet with the artists. The opening night reception will also feature complimentary snacks and beverages by Bella Cucina.
The pop-up will last from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 24 and 25 and will feature production, gallery and installation works around the Village. Buckhead Art & Co. will showcase in-house artists, while Bella Cucina will spotlight works by owner and founder Alisa Barry. Other installations can be found at Pinker Times and B.M. Franklin & Co, where there will be a demonstration on the art of hatmaking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.