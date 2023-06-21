Boarding the Buc.jpg

The Buc, an affordable, convenient shuttle service in Buckhead, expanded its service hours June 21 and will operate Monday - Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday - Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

 Special Photo
2023_The Buc_Expansion_Zone Map_Full POI.png

Buc's service zone covers most of central Buckhead, stretching from the Buckhead Village up to Piedmont Center, and across GA 400 to the Lenox MARTA Station. Rides to and from Buckhead’s two MARTA train stations are free and other trips are just $3 each. 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.