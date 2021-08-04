The Buckhead Rotary Club donated $25,000 to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation.
The check was presented during the Rotary Club of Buckhead's Aug. 2 meeting. The money will go toward the organization's leadership and workforce development program that helps prepare eligible members for leadership positions within the Atlanta Fire Department.
"Our goal is to continue to get better at what we do," Atlanta Fire Rescue Department Chief Roderick M. Smith said at the meeting. "So there again I thank you for your support and helping us to meet our goals for the city."
Founded in 2004, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation is the only nonprofit funding agency that supports the critical and otherwise unmet needs of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department. The Foundation provides a platform for citizens, individuals and businesses to give in support of AFRD’s mission to keep Atlanta safe. The Foundation is also an opportunity to become engaged in the communities where the 36 AFRD stations live and serve.
As the city’s budget is primarily committed to covering firefighter salaries and benefits, the Foundation provides the gap funding necessary to maintain a world-class fire and rescue institution. Support for the Foundation means being a responder for the first responders.
"We are aware of the challenges that we have — specifically communities of the city of Atlanta, specifically Buckhead," Smith said. "We're making some strategic decisions right getting to make sure that we can improve the services that we give you. We have the pleasure of having the highest customer service rating of all departments of the city of Atlanta, but our goal is to continue to get better at what we do."
The Buckhead Rotary Club's support of the foundation began two years ago as past president Greg Davis' signature project. Every three years, the club chooses a "project" or organization to support for a total three years. In addition to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation, Buckhead Rotary is also financially supporting Buckhead parks and Agape, which serves school-aged children by providing after-school programming and family services focused on character development, academic achievement, reading proficiency by third grade, high school graduation and post-graduation placement.
"It's hard for me to believe that it's been a little over three years since we entered into this great partnership with the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation," Davis said. "We appreciate all that you do to make these fine firemen in our community."
For more information on the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation or to donate, visit www.atlfrf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.