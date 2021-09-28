Shirley Gary, owner and CEO of Engel and Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel and Völkers Atlanta North Fulton, has been recognized by the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance for her work as an ally.
Gary earned the Number One Ranking for both Individual Sides and Individual Sales Volume in the inaugural “Top Producers List” just published by the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance.
The list ranks both individual agents and teams across North America, and honors over 200 individual agents and teams. The exclusive list was created with RealTrends as the industry’s only recognition of top producing LGBTQ+ agents and Ally members.
"I am extremely proud to be recognized as a Top Producer by the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance, and it is a reflection of the amazing culture and highly successful group of real estate advisors we attract to our Buckhead Atlanta and Atlanta North Fulton shops," Gary said. "Engel and Völkers prides itself on being an inclusive company that recognizes the value of all people and strives to end discrimination of all types for our clients and real estate advisors across the globe."
Gary led all Alliance individual agent members with 621 transaction sides in 2020, well above the Number Two agent who had 118 transaction sides. Her $212.2 million in sales volume also earned the top individual agent spot, and she was recently named the fifth most productive agent nationwide by RealTrends. In just two years, Gary increased her production from 266.2 transaction sides to 621 and from $70.1 million in sales volume to $212.1 million.
“The LGBTQ+ community faces a variety of hurdles when they enter the home buying and selling journey that go beyond the traditional stress associated with such moves,” CEO of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance Ryan Weyandt said. “Discrimination and concerns about community and neighborhood acceptance are at the top of that list."
According to a 2013 study by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, same-sex couples experience significant levels of discrimination when responding to advertised rental housing in metropolitan areas nationwide. In this study, heterosexual couples were favored over same-sex couples by sixteen percent.
"Our members, which include critically important allies, are some of the most skilled professionals in the real estate industry and they understand these issues," Weyandt said. "They can naturally empathize with LGBTQ+ clients. Along with showcasing the best of the best in the Alliance, the list shows the LGBTQ+ community that our members are here to assist them when the time comes to buy or sell.”
For transgender people, housing discrimination is even more prevalent. According to the 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey, nearly one quarter of transgender people report having experienced housing discrimination within the past year because of their gender identity.
"As an LGBT ally and mother of a gay son, this recognition holds extra significance for me, and I will continue to support this community," Gary said.
