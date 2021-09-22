Joey D’s Oak Room in Dunwoody and New York Prime in Buckhead are mixing a special fundraising cocktail in recognition of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Joey D’s Oak Room and New York Prime are both part of Atlanta-based CentraArchy Restaurants’ 11th annual “Pink Kiss for the Cure” campaign throughout October. All 14 restaurants across the Southeast are offering their limited edition Pink Kiss martini with 50% of the sales going directly to breast cancer research and care.
“We are thankful to the thousands of restaurant guests who helped raise over $195,000 for the Pink Kiss for the Cure campaign over the last 10 years,” CentraArchy CEO Vince Van Brunt said. “This is an important tradition for all seven of our restaurant brands at 14 locations across the Southeast.”
To participate, guests simply order the “Pink Kiss” at any CentraArchy Restaurant like Joey D’s Oak Room or New York Prime.
This year’s Pink Kiss campaign contributions will go to the Susan G. Komen organization, specifically to fund breast cancer research and mammogram costs for the underserved locally. Guests are encouraged to share their photo-worthy images on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #PinkKiss.
