If one does a Google search for the origin of New Year's resolutions, one would find they began more than 4,000 years ago in ancient Babylonia.
However, they were said not in January but in March, when their new year began, due to crops being planted in March. Also, most Babylonians were either farmers or sharecroppers, so they recited them in hopes of a successful harvest.
Today, New Year's resolutions are made by those who hope for a successful year in their professional or personal undertaking.
These are, in alphabetical order, the resolutions of four community leaders as to what they are looking forward to in not only a new year in 2020 but a new decade.
Barry Hundley, executive director of the Buckhead Business Association, said his personal goal is to be more health conscious and "health aware of what I am doing."
However, as that organization’s leader, he said he has many opportunities to meet members in numerous Buckhead restaurants and coffee houses, "and sometimes you lose track of all your health goals due to the food being so delicious."
"Throughout this year and (the) new year, I want to always be aware of my health goals," he said.
In regard to the association, Hundley said he wants to continue to make the organization "relative in Buckhead, and I would really like to see us eclipse the 500 active membership mark this year.”
Buckhead Coalition President Sam Massell, who served as Atlanta's mayor from 1970-74, said he has always been proud of the city.
"There is always room for some improvement, but I will raise a glass to our New Year's resolution to salute Buckhead's quality of life and may it continue as the Southeast's address of choice."
Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul's resolution is to solve his city’s traffic problems.
"In 2020, I want to help decrease traffic congestion in our city," he said.
Nancy Schroeder, president of the Rotary Club of Sandy Springs, said her resolutions are both professional and personal.
"Being halfway through my term as president," she said, “I will be focused on continuing in a competent and successful way to maximize the effect our club can have on making a difference in our community.
"On a personal level, I know that to be a help to others, we must first take care of ourselves. I will continue to concentrate on being as healthy as I can by eating right, getting enough sleep and making time for exercise."
She said everyone knows it is easy to make New Year's resolutions but harder to keep them, as they are often unrealistic and, more importantly, won't matter if those making the resolutions doesn't keep them.
"A resolution is not a mandate, so it is dependent on will power more than anything else," Schroeder said.
