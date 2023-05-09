Puppy Haven Brookhaven, a local dog daycare and boarding facility, will host its sixth annual Party for the Paws fundraiser May 20 from noon to 3 p.m., benefitting the Atlanta Humane Society.
This free, family-friendly event, sponsored by Deep Eddy Vodka, features live music, food trucks, face painting, a photo booth, adoptable dogs, raffle prizes and a pet costume contest. Party for the Paws organizers invite residents and fur babies of all ages to attend.
Guests can expect live entertainment from Nashville-based singer-songwriter Jordan Berry along with food and beverage trucks on site — Tap Truck ATL will provide ice-cold beer and cocktails and Linkz Express will be serving grilled seafood, sandwiches and smoked meats. Participants with a sweet tooth can visit Operation Mini Donuts at the fundraiser.
Event-goers will also be able to enter their pooch in a costume contest hosted by local celebrity judges, including former The Bachelorette star Josh Murray, ATL Bucket List founder Alyssa Fagien and 11Alive sports reporter Maria Martin.
Last year's fundraiser had more than 500 attendees and raised $9,500 for Royal Animal Refuge, a Fayette County nonprofit that saves adoptable pets from overcrowded shelters.
Puppy Haven Brookhaven is at 2740 Caldwell Road NE in Atlanta. For more information on Puppy Haven or its Party for the Paws event, visit www.puppyhaven.com/events
