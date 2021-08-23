Longtime fans and curious observers will now be able to see artist Banksy's works in person at the Underground Atlanta exhibit, The Art of Banksy: “Without Limits.”
Due to popular demand for tickets since they went on sale in May, the exhibition will be on display through Jan. 9.
Presented by SEE Global Entertainment, the exhibition includes more than 140 pieces of the artist’s works, including his certificated original works, prints on different kinds of materials, photos, sculptures, murals, installations, digital installations and a video mapping show which has been created only for this show. A video documentary will also give visitors insights into his life and work.
“Due to strong interest for tickets to The Art of Banksy: “Without Limits” we decided to relocate to Underground Atlanta from Midtown so that more fans will have access to the artists’ works in a larger presentation space with more parking and public transportation options as well as an adjacent hotel,” CEO of SEE Global Entertainment Martin Biallas said.
Building upon the incredible success of The Art of Banksy: “Without Limits” in Europe and Australia, the exhibition is coming to the U.S. for a short period of time, with other cities to be announced. To date, more than 1 million people have visited the exhibition worldwide, and in Atlanta nearly 3,000 tickets sold in the first 20 minutes of availability May 18.
“Banksy has a unique power to express strong political statements with poetry, energy and humor with an unnerving ability to get to the heart of the subject matter,” Biallas said. “Any location that features Banksy’s work becomes the place to see.”
In addition to Biallas, the founder of the exhibition, who is based outside the USA and considers himself a Banksy advocate, also affirms the incredible ability Banksy has to inspire conversation.
“Banksy loves to provoke, shock and even disturb society," Bialles said. "He does it with humor and poetry indeed. He has the unique ability to express through his works some truths that most of the people don’t have the courage to say out loud. And, nowadays, we need to be sincere, empathetic and caring to one another more than ever. This is what Banksy’s art does: it has the power to unite people, ideas, values that can change the world for the better. And our mission is to present the truth about Bansky’s art and to carry his powerful message into the world.”
The Art of Banksy: “Without Limits” successfully exhibited in multiple international cities including Istanbul, Amsterdam, Melbourne, Antwerp, Berlin, Bucharest, Cluj, Budapest, Riyadh, Vienna and Warsaw. The exhibition is famed for its unique installation in each location, ensuring a new and innovative experience for every visitor.
Tickets start at $29.20 available now through ArtOfBanksy.com. All tickets purchased previously remain valid for the confirmed time – only the venue has changed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.