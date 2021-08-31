Metro Atlanta residents will take steps to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s — the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research — on Nov. 6.
On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.
While plans are moving forward to host Atlanta Walk in person, the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities as decisions are made about event details. There is also an option to participate virtually in your own neighborhood.
"We are excited to be back in person this year for the Atlanta Walk," Development Director of the Alzheimer's Association Chrstine Curtin said. "This disease continues to devastate more and more families throughout the Greater Atlanta area, therefore, we need everyone to come together and support the thousands of people who are on this very tough journey. The dollars raised fund critical local care and support programs and research to one day find a cure."
Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
In Georgia alone, there are more than 150,000 people living with the disease and 334,000 caregivers.
The in-person walk will take place at The Battery. Registration begins at 8 a.m., the ceremony at 9 a.m. and the walk officially kicks off 9:30 a.m.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/walk.
