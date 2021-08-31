Atlanta, GA (30342)

Today

A steady rain. The rain will be heavy at times. High 76F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.