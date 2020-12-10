An Atlanta trio has been indicted for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and money laundering.
Arthur Cofield, 29, Eldridge Bennett, 63, and Eliayah Bennett, 25, all of Atlanta, were indicted for multiple counts of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and money laundering. Both Eldridge and Eliayah Bennett were arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Justin S. Anand. Cofield is expected to be arraigned at a later date upon production from the Georgia Department of Corrections.
Cofield is currently serving a 14-year sentence for armed robbery and is under indictment in Fulton County for attempted murder.
According to U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak, Cofield obtained multiple means of identification for victim S.K., and gained access to an online account owned by S.K., and managed by Charles Schwab through a contraband cellphone in June. On June 5, Cofield impersonated S.K., and called a Charles Schwab customer service representative to inquire about opening a checking account.
The customer service representative informed Cofield that a form of identification and utility bill would be required to complete the verification process. Authorities say that at Cofield’s request, a co-conspirator texted Cofield with a picture of S.K.’s driver’s license and a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power utility bill.
On June 8, Cofield submitted via email a purchase inquiry to Money Metals Exchange, LLC, a precious metals dealer based in Idaho, for the purchase of gold coins. Purporting to be S.K., while communicating with representatives of Money Metals Exchange, LLC, Cofield agreed to purchase 6,106 American Gold Eagle one-ounce coins for more than $10 million. That same day, a female co-conspirator claiming to be calling on behalf of her husband contacted a Charles Schwab customer service representative and inquired about the verification procedures to initiate a wire transfer.
Later, Cofield impersonated S.K., and called a Charles Schwab customer service representative to inquire about sending a wire transfer in the amount of $11,000,000. According to authorities, the money was transferred to the account.
Cofield then hired a private security company to transport the purchased gold coins from Boise, Idaho, to Atlanta, by chartered private plane. On June 16, the private security team landed at the Atlanta Signature Airport and met with co-defendant Eldridge Maurice Bennett. Bennett presented a false identification document to the private security team and took possession of the gold coins.
Cofield also contacted the homeowner of a six-bedroom home located near West Paces Ferry in Atlanta and offered to buy the property for $4.4 million. The landowner eventually received around $720,000 in cash as down payment from Eldridge Bennett and a woman Cofield described as his wife, Eliayah Bennett. At the closing on Sept. 1, Eldridge Bennet conveyed the remaining $3.7 million in cash to the landowner.
“Some prisoners aren’t interested in rehabilitation or paying their debt to society,” U.S. Attorney Pak said. “The allure of millions of dollars in gold, coupled with contraband prison cellphones, allegedly was enough for Cofield to commit a brazen million-dollar fraud scheme from the confines of his prison cell.”
