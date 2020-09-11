The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra is inviting musicians in the community to play alongside members of the Orchestra for a very special mash-up of Beethoven’s "Ode to Joy" for the ASO’s Virtual Stage.
Musicians of all skill levels and genres are encouraged to submit a video, including violins, bassoons, kazoos, mandolins, electric violas, melodicas and more.
The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Virtual Stage is a central hub of engaging online content featuring insightful interviews, on-demand concerts, educational programs, archival content and more. The specially curated content is designed to bring audiences closer to the music and the ASO musicians while we're apart.
Musicians should download the music that works for you. The parts are divided into Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced, with additional considerations for the clef you read and instruments in Eb, Bb and F.
Set the metronome to 132 bpm. Atlanta Symphony Orcheatra asks that those submitting video give a quick introduction at the beginning of the video. They can just tell ASO their name, or can add extra information, such as why the picked that instrument, what the ASO means to them, their favorite Beethoven Symphony, etc. Musicians are encouraged to get creative with their videos.
If applicable, tune instruments to A=440.
"It's very important that everyone use a metronome in order to sync everything together for the finished product," ASO wrote in a news release. "However, we shouldn't hear the metronome in your video. Plug some headphones in so only you can hear the metronome in your ears."
ASO recommends musicians set up with good lighting. Film in a room with lots of windows and natural light, and face the camera pointing away from the windows if possible.
Submissions must be made on aso.org/playalong by Sept. 30 for a chance to be featured in the final Virtual Stage performance video.
