Atlanta’s Taqueria del Sol and Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q and Charleston’s Home Team BBQ are partnering again to bring the annual Hatch Chile Fest to Atlanta Aug. 18 from 4 to 8 p.m.
The Foxeria del Sol Hatch Chile Fest serves the dual purpose of celebrating the annual harvest of fresh chiles from Hatch, New Mexico, while raising much-needed funds for Hogs for the Cause.
The one-day, block-party-style festival will take place at the Westside location of Taqueria del Sol and will feature food stations from the participating restaurants, Hatch-inspired cocktails, local beer from Creature Comforts and live music by Moontower.
All proceeds from Foxeria del Sol will benefit Hogs for the Cause, a nonprofit that issues cost-of-living grants to families with children suffering from pediatric brain cancer in the United States.
All three restaurants have a longstanding relationship with the organization and raise funds throughout the year.
Taqueria del Sol’s Westside restaurant is located at 1200-B Howell Mill Road. Tickets are $30 per person and include festival entry and unlimited access to food stations. Admission is free for children 8 and younger. Beverages are sold separately.
One hundred percent of ticket sales will go directly to Hogs for the Cause and will be distributed to families in Atlanta and the north Georgia market via a partnership with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Aflac Cancer Center. According to Taqueria del Sol’s website, since 2014 Team Foxeria del Sol has raised more than $400,000 through this and other fundraisers.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.taqueriadelsol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.