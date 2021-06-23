Atlanta Public Schools is seeking the public’s input on how it plans to spend its next round of federal COVID-19 relief dollars.
The district is expected to get just more than $200 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion stimulus package that was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March. According to a news release, about $125 billion of the act’s funds have been set aside for the nation’s K-12 education system for the following reasons:
♦ Provide for a safe return to in-person instruction consistent with CDC guidelines on reopening schools.
♦ Address learning loss through evidence-based interventions.
♦ Target students who are underserved or disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
♦ Maintain continuity of services for students and staff including social emotional learning, mental health, student health and food services.
The Atlanta district plans to use the act’s funds to address several important areas, including academic recovery and intervention, social emotional learning and student and staff health and well-being.
It is requesting input from community stakeholders on its plan’s development to support student learning with the act’s funds. For more information about the district’s plan or to voice one’s opinion on it, visit www.atlantapublicschools.us/CARES.
