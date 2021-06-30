An Atlanta police was shot after to responding to an incident Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is calling an ambush.
Atlanta Police Department says the officer is in stable condition after being transported to Grady.
According to police, two officers responded to a call at the Solace on Peachtree apartments at 710 Peachtree Street in reference to a person shot. As officer exited the elevator on the eighth floor, they were immediately met with gunfire. The officers returned fire, killing the suspect.
Police believe the man who shot the officer is the suspect who died. Police are unable to confirm if there is more than one suspect, but the victim of the original shooting was taken to the hospital and is reported to be stable.
"While so many of us run from danger, our officers run into danger and that is what happened today," Bottoms said. "These officers were ambushed and even with one of the officers being struck, they quickly responded and the courage that was displayed — really I don't have the words to describe."
Atlanta Police believe they may have one suspect at headquarters, but are unable to confirm how many suspects there are. The names of the officers involved have not yet been released.
