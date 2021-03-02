Atlanta-based nonprofit Hope Givers has launched film contest as a way to combat the isolation and mental health challenges COVID-19 has brought to students and educators across the country.
The 2021 Hope Film Challenge is an inclusive initiative to make substantive advances with connectedness in schools with students and trusted adults. The contest also aims to support 6th to 12th grade student filmmakers in producing short film content — 30 to 90 seconds — to practice their craft and further develop their storytelling capabilities in telling stories featuring hope and resilience.
Founded by Tamlin Hall, Hope Givers is an Atlanta-based nonprofit that aims to create educational opportunities to help transform mental health, equity, and well-being for all has a partnership with the Georgia Department of Education for a new series, "Hope Givers with Tamlin Hall."
The series is DOE Health Standards-aligned and will be available to middle and high schools across the nation, set to release in September 2021 on PBS LearningMedia and Georgia Public Broadcasting.
“Research shows that even brief autobiographical storytelling exercises can have substantial impacts on psychological and physical health," Hall said. "We have developed a platform for students to have a voice. We need students to be advocates for themselves and for other students who are going through these extraordinarily challenging times."
To qualify for the contest, students must be a student in Grades 6 through 12, work with an education mentor located in their school and submit a video.
If selected, finalists will have their short student voice films featured in the organization's series "Hope Givers with Tamlin Hall" that is distributed nationally on PBS LearningMedia and Georgia Public Broadcasting.
The winning student filmmaker will receive $2,000 Hope Grant to be split equally between the student filmmaker and their education mentor.
The film challenge will accept submissions from March 1 to March 31. Applicants will be narrowed down to up to eight finalists that will be announced on April 22. The finalists will be interviewed from May 3 to 7 at Georgia Public Broadcasting Studios in Atlanta and the final grant recipient will be announced on May 11.
"By discovering a creative way to get students connected to trusted adults in their schools through our Hope Film Challenge, students across America will come out of COVID-19 with more resiliency plus the added protective tool of having a trusted adult in their school who will help them face everyday challenges,” Hall said.
Students can visit hopegiversga.org/filmchallenge for more information, FAQs and to submit their film.
