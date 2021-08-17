Day 1 of qualifying for the Atlanta Municipal General Election has come to a close. 

This year's election will present city wide voters with candidates for mayor, city council president, three city council member posts at large and three Board of Education member districts at large.

Special district voters will elect 12 city council members and six Board of Education members. 

Below is the list of candidates who have qualified as of 5 p.m.

For Mayor

  • Andre Dickens
  • Sharon Gay
  • Mark Hammad
  • Kenny Hill
  • Felicia Moore
  • Kasim Reed
  • Walter Reeves

City Council President

  • Sam Manuel

Council Members At Large:

Post 1:

  • Michael Julian Bond
  • Victor D. Tate

Post 2:

  • Matt Westmoreland

Post 3:

  • Jacki Labat
  • Keisha Sean Waites

Council Member Districts:

District 2:

  • Amir Farokhi

District 3:

  • Byron Amos

District 4:

  • Larry B. Carter, II
  • Kim Scott
  • Cleta Winslow

District 6:

  • Justin Critz

District 9:

  • Dustin Hillis

District 10:

  • Andrea L. Boone

District 11: 

  • Marci Collier Overstreet

District 12:

  • Antonio Lewis

Board of Education

District 1:

  • Wykeisha Howe

District 5:

  • Erika Y. Mitchell

District 6:

  • Eshe' Collins
  • Patreece Hutcherson

District At Large

District 9 At Large:

  • Jason Esteves

The 2021 City of Atlanta Municipal General Election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 2, at all the regular precincts and polling places within the City of Atlanta. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

