Day 1 of qualifying for the Atlanta Municipal General Election has come to a close.
This year's election will present city wide voters with candidates for mayor, city council president, three city council member posts at large and three Board of Education member districts at large.
Special district voters will elect 12 city council members and six Board of Education members.
Below is the list of candidates who have qualified as of 5 p.m.
For Mayor
- Andre Dickens
- Sharon Gay
- Mark Hammad
- Kenny Hill
- Felicia Moore
- Kasim Reed
- Walter Reeves
City Council President
- Sam Manuel
Council Members At Large:
Post 1:
- Michael Julian Bond
- Victor D. Tate
Post 2:
- Matt Westmoreland
Post 3:
- Jacki Labat
- Keisha Sean Waites
Council Member Districts:
District 2:
- Amir Farokhi
District 3:
- Byron Amos
District 4:
- Larry B. Carter, II
- Kim Scott
- Cleta Winslow
District 6:
- Justin Critz
District 9:
- Dustin Hillis
District 10:
- Andrea L. Boone
District 11:
- Marci Collier Overstreet
District 12:
- Antonio Lewis
Board of Education
District 1:
- Wykeisha Howe
District 5:
- Erika Y. Mitchell
District 6:
- Eshe' Collins
- Patreece Hutcherson
District At Large
District 9 At Large:
- Jason Esteves
The 2021 City of Atlanta Municipal General Election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 2, at all the regular precincts and polling places within the City of Atlanta. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
