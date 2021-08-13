Atlanta-based mental health nonprofit CHRIS 180's largest fundraiser The CHRIStal Ball is taking place this year as both an in-person and virtual event at the Mercedes Benz Stadium.
The CHRIStal Ball will take place Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Mercedes Benz Stadium and virtually on CHRIS 180’s Facebook YouTube pages starting at 7 p.m.
Celebrating its 40th anniversary, CHRIS 180 was founded in 1981 and provides life-changing trauma-informed behavioral health services and wraparound support to children, adults and families that empowers them to change the direction of their lives. Due to the coronavirus, last year's event was virtual, but still raised $417,677.
Money raised from the event will be used to support CHRIS 180’s programs, including providing mental health care to those who are uninsured or under-insured and safe housing for children in foster care and youth and families experiencing homelessness.
“The CHRIStal Ball is a pivotal part of our fundraising effort and enables us to power the mental health and wraparound services we provide for the community,” LMFT, President and CEO of CHRIS 180 Kathy Colbenson said. “We’re thankful for the opportunity to continue this signature event in a safe, hybrid format and raise funds for essential services, especially as needs have increased throughout the pandemic.”
Chairs for the 2021 event are Lori Chennault, Terrin McKay and Julia Houston, who serves as CHRIS 180’s Board of Directors Chair. Honorees for The CHRIStal Ball are Sheila Weidman-Farley and Arthur M. Blank, both of whom have provided invaluable support to CHRIS 180. Weidman-Farley is the Senior Vice President of Communications, Government and Public Affairs for Georgia Pacific. Arthur Blank is a co-founder of The Home Depot and chairman of the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation.
Sheila Weidman-Farley served as CHRIS 180’s Board Chair and continues as a member of the Advisory Council. For close to two decades, she has used her expertise and passion to support CHRIS 180’s marketing and communications efforts, while at the same time connecting CHRIS 180 with invaluable partnerships in the business community to enhance the lives of those the organization serves.
Arthur Blank’s impact on CHRIS 180 stretches over 30 years. From his gift in 1989 that kept the organization’s doors open, to generous grants from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation that support CHRIS 180’s trauma-informed mental health services on the Westside, Blank continues to ensure philanthropic support that results in changed lives.
The CHRIStal Ball Presenting Sponsors are Delta Air Lines and the Atlanta Falcons Limited Partners, along with Champion Sponsors Cox Communications, The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and Georgia Pacific.
Tickets to The CHRIStal Ball can be purchased at CHRIStalBall.org through August 18. To follow the conversation on social media, use #CHRIStalBall2021.
