William Dorsey, Jr., of Atlanta has been charged with embezzling over $200,000 from his father’s beneficiary account funded by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
According to U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak, on May 10, 2010, Dorsey, 44, signed a fiduciary agreement agreeing to manage the benefit payments provided by the VA to his father, William Dorsey Sr., a 67-year-old disabled Vietnam veteran diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia. According to medical records from the secure medical center where he resides, William Dorsey, Sr., is wheel-chair bound, cannot communicate and requires total assistance with his daily activities.
As part of the fiduciary agreement, Dorsey, Jr., agreed to spend the VA benefit funds only for his father’s daily needs, to never co-mingle funds, to never withdraw cash from the account and to keep accurate records and receipts. However, by the time he was removed as fiduciary seven years later in May 2017, banking records indicate all of these conditions had been violated, including the direct transfer of money from his father’s account to his own personal account. According to a financial analysis conducted by the VA, over $200,000 remains unaccounted for.
During this same time period, nursing staff reported that Dorsey, Sr., only needed approximately $50 to $100 to cover expenses each month, and that Dorsey, Jr., commonly provided items of inferior quality, such as used oversized clothing and half empty bottles of shampoo. According to one social worker supervisor, the attending nurses felt compelled on occasion to buy “basic necessities” for Dorsey, Sr., out of their own pocket.
“We must be diligent in protecting our elderly citizens, especially our veterans,” Pak said. “We are focused on preventing and punishing the exploitation and abuse of our most vulnerable citizens.”
Dorsey was charged before U.S. Magistrate Judge Alan J. Baverman. Members of the public are reminded that the indictment only contains charges. The defendants are presumed innocent of the charges and it will be the government’s burden to prove the defendants’ guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.
