From Downtown’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium to Alpharetta’s Avalon, Atlanta companies and landmarks are banding together with The Atlanta Community Food Bank to raise awareness about hunger on Sept. 10, Hunger Action Day.
Hunger Action Day comes as part of Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month, which takes place every September and unites the nationwide network of food banks together to fight hunger. The 2020 theme is: “We can end hunger one helping at a time.” From lighting buildings with orange filters to activating spaces with orange signage and art, the city will be decked out in orange, the official color of hunger.
“This has been an extremely difficult year for everyone, and more families than usual have been impacted by hunger,” Atlanta Community Food Bank president and CEO Kyle Waide said. “Hunger is debilitating; it frustrates our ability to learn, to work, to live. The need is urgent and we’re so grateful for our Atlanta community for helping us to paint the city orange and fight to end hunger.”
The Food Bank is asking others to join the fight and go orange for Hunger Action Day. Numerous major landmarks around Atlanta and its surrounding areas will be showing their support for the fight against hunger.
Atlantic Station will light its recently debuted Atlantic Green and fountain orange and will also donate $1 for every like on a designated social media post.
Banyan Street Capital, including 191 Peachtree, 1355 Peachtree, Davinci Court, Salesforce Tower, Satellite Place and Peachtree Center, will host a donation matching campaign via social media across their portfolio. With proof of donations from its followers, the firm will match the donation.
The BB&T Tower, King and Queen Buildings, Ponce City Market and Mercedes-Benz Stadium will also light up orange Sept. 10.
Avalon's fountain will light up orange throughout the month and Avalon will donate $1 for every like on a designated social media post about Hunger Action Month.
Several features around the Midtown mixed-use community, Colony Square, will light up orange all month long. Colony Square will also donate $1 for every like on a designated social media post.
Gas South will commemorate Hunger Action Month by packing food kits for the hungry as part of the YMCA’s Day’s of Service Event, and has already donated $200,000 to the ACFB this year.
Georgia’s Own’s top sign will light up orange for a week, including on Sept. 10.
Peachtree Center will light up orange and host a virtual food drive kicking off Sept. 10, to the end of the month on social media. With proof of donations from followers, Peachtree Center will match the donation.
RangeWater Real Estate will encourage all of its Georgia apartment teams to participate in some way, from adding a pop of orange to uniforms to hosting a orange chalk art competition to spread awareness.
The Cobb Galleria will host a virtual food drive during the month of September on social media.
In Atlanta Community Food Bank’s 29 county service area, one in six people are food insecure and one in four children are food insecure. According to Feeding America, COVID-19 will leave more than half a million Georgians in a state of food insecurity. Nationally, Feeding America projects more than 54 million people could face hunger in the wake of the pandemic.
For more information about how to get involved, visit acfb.org/hunger-action-month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.