The 38th annual Atlanta International Auto Show will fire up its engines at the Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta later this week.
Set for Feb. 26 through March 1, the event will include cars from about 25 different manufacturers on display inside the center’s 500,000-square-foot exhibit space in Building C.
It is the largest consumer event held annually at the center. According to its website, the show actually began in 1909 and its committee was led by Coca-Cola Co. founder Asa Candler. It was held again in 1912 and 1917 but went on hiatus for 65 years before cranking up again.
This year’s show will include Drive FCA, a contest that includes an opportunity to test-drive 2019 and 2020 model Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Fiat brand vehicles. Through registration, individuals who test-drive at least one of those vehicles will automatically enter the 2020 FCA U.S. National Sweepstakes for a chance to win $75,000 toward a vehicle from one or more of those brands. A winner will be drawn in early 2021.
Other show attractions include:
♦ Cousin Eddie’s actual RV in the 1983 “Vacation” movie
♦ Appearances by Sponge Bob and Patrick Star from “Sponge Bob Square Pants
♦ A display of exotic vehicles from the Caffeine and Octane car show and TV show
♦ High Roller BMX bike shows
♦ Appearances by local college mascots Buzz of Georgia Tech, Pounce of Georgia State and Scrappy of Kennesaw State
♦ The Governor's Office of Highway Safety will have an exhibit on display to teach attendees about highway safety.
♦ Subaru, through its Subaru Loves Pets program, will host pet adoptions in its booth.
Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for children (plus fees) and free for kids under 6. Ticket discounts are available for senior citizens and retired and current military personnel, but to obtain them, one must purchase tickets at the show’s ticket office.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit goautoshow.com.
