The Atlanta Humane Society evacuated 39 animals from Hurricane Ida's path to Atlanta.
On Aug. 27, several members of the Atlanta Humane Society’s Disaster Response Team deployed to both New Orleans, Louisiana and Gulfport, Mississippi to assist the Louisiana SPCA and the Humane Society of South Mississippi ahead of Hurricane Ida’s landfall on Sunday.
Atlanta Humane Society's Disaster Response Team arrived back in Atlanta at 7 p.m. Aug. 28 with 51 animals- 31 dogs and 20 cats. Twelve of the dogs have been transported on to their partners at Hilton Head Humane Society, and the remaining 39 animals remained at the Atlanta Humane Society to find loving, forever homes.
“Our Disaster Response Team worked diligently with our shelter partners throughout the Southeast to ensure that as many animals as possible were moved out of harm’s way ahead of Hurricane Ida’s landfall," AHS Marketing Programs Manager Amanda Harris said. "All 39 animals remaining in Atlanta will be medically evaluated on Sunday and Monday. Once they are all healthy and have received the care they need, they will be available for adoption. Our thoughts are with the residents of the gulf coast area during this time.”
AHS posted an update on Facebook saying al 39 animals are being medically evaluated and decompressing after fleeing the coast. All 51 animals were already in shelters prior to the storm and not strays or animals who might have become lost during evacuations.
Ida made landfall early Aug. 29 as a category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph, wrecking havoc across Mississippi and Louisiana. At the time of publishing, one death has been reported and more than one million customers are without power in the region, according to PowerOutage.US. Hurricane Ida made landfall on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.
