The Atlanta Humane Society rescued 45 dogs from a residence in south Georgia where they were kept outside in cages during record high temperatures.
The Humane Society's Animal Protection Unit rescued the dogs July 29. According to the Humane Society's spokesperson Christina Hill, the team is still working to determine what the health and conditions of the dogs.
The owner surrendered the animals over and no charges are being pressed.
Around 25 of the dogs were brought back to Atlanta, while the other 20 were taken to Augusta to be medically evaluated on site. After being evaluated they will be taken to Augusta Animal Services where they can rest.
The humane society will be returning to Augusta Animal Services early next week to bring more of these dogs into their care while they help facilitate placement for these dogs with other organizations.
To donate, visit https://bit.ly/3j28J3j.
