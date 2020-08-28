Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus and Atlanta Women’s Chorus are kicking off their 2020-2021 season with a virtual performance benefiting their nonprofit, Voices for Light.
Voices of Note is the parent organization of both choruses, which together comprise the largest community music organization in the Southeast. Despite the postponement of in-person shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the choruses have continued to showcase their talents and reputation for excellence through virtual performances.
The kick-off performance of "We Need Some Light" is part of Voices of Note’s Keep The Light Shining fundraising campaign which will run from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, with a goal of raising $30,000 in 60 days.
“This is the second time our Voices of Note choruses have come together virtually to provide our audiences with a view of our talented members,” executive director of Voices of Note Eve Campbell said. “The last event was such a success we felt like we needed to repeat the experience."
“Most of the time our audiences don’t realize the raw talent within our groups,” Campbell said. “This is a chance to let our members shine. It’s very exciting!”
The members of the choruses and staff of Voices of Note expressed their gratitude to the Georgia Council for the Arts for a Resiliency Grant, funded through the CARES Act. The council was selected by the National Endowment for the Arts to distribute this funding that will help to sustain Georgia’s nonprofit arts sector.
“Voices of Note is tremendously appreciative of the support from the Georgia Council of the Arts," Campbell said. "This funding will allow us to continue payroll support for our personnel through the COVID-19 pandemic."
“The arts remain a vital segment in our local and state economy,” she said. “Voices of Note will present a virtual season to continue to further our mission of inspiring dialogue and driving social equity through artistic excellence.”
The renowned Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus and Atlanta Women’s Chorus comprise the largest community music organization in the Southeast. Each chorus presents three annual concert experiences defined by musical excellence and a commitment to promoting equality for all people.
Voices of Note, the not-for-profit organization governing the choruses, is a catalyst for social change. It provides an opportunity to be inspired, a journey to places in hearts and minds that have yet to be explored, and a voyage into the perspective of Atlanta's diverse community. Voices of Note believes that the most effective way to deliver the message of equality for all people is with music.
Programs for Voices of Note are supported in part by the Fulton County Arts Council and the Fulton County Board of Commissioners and the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs. Major support is provided by Bloomberg Philanthropies. Additional support is provided by Georgia Voice, Brandon D Hunt Design and Dan Lax Media.
"We Need Some Light" will stream online at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 on the both the Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus’s Facebook page and YouTube channel at https://youtube.com/c/AtlantaGayMensChorus as well as the Atlanta Women’s Chorus’s Facebook page and YouTube channel at https://youtube.com/c/AtlantaWomensChorus.
