Atlanta drug dealer Antonio DaShawn Daniels has been indicted on federal charges related to possession with the intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, and marijuana, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
According to U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak, in October 2019, federal agents uncovered ledgers from a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization showing that Daniels, 46, received just over 1,000 kilograms of cocaine between August 2018 and October 2019. The ledgers reflected that Daniels returned more than $31 million in drug proceeds to the organization that were eventually transported to Mexico.
“The quantity of drugs, money, and firearms allegedly controlled by Daniels highlights the scale of heroin and cocaine trafficked into this community by local drug dealers with high-level ties to international drug trafficking organizations,” Pak said. “Daniels allegedly used these ties to flood this district with drugs and reap the financial benefits. We will not tolerate the destruction of lives through the scourge of the drug trade.”
During the investigation, federal agents identified multiple apartments and homes in the metro-Atlanta area that Daniels allegedly used to prepare and distribute drugs. On July 27, 2020, agents executed federal search warrants at those locations, which resulted in Daniels’ arrest and the seizure of a large amount of drugs, money, and weapons.
Inside a studio apartment in Atlanta, agents found around 28 kilograms of heroin, six kilograms of cocaine, eight kilograms of marijuana, and more than $1 million in cash. There were 41 firearms stashed throughout the apartment, along with kilo-presses, scales, strainers with white powder residue, and a money counter.
Inside a home in Atlanta, agents found 142 kilograms of heroin and four kilograms of cocaine.
In total, agents seized around 170 kilograms of heroin, 10 kilograms of cocaine, eight kilograms of marijuana, more than $1 million in cash and 41 firearms.
“Our community and our citizens are safer today because of the removal of a massive amount of drugs, weapons and cash that were destined to destroy lives,” Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta Chris Hacker said. “The FBI values our partnerships with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. These results would not be possible without them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.