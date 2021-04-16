The 85th Annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival is now scheduled to take place in Piedmont Park from Aug. 6 through Aug. 8.
In spring 2020, the festival was canceled out of necessity due to the pandemic. It was only the second time in the festival’s long history that the annual tradition has taken a necessary break. The first was when it was discontinued due to World War II.
“We are thrilled to head back to Piedmont Park in August and host this outdoor fine arts festival,” festival executive director Brian Hill said. “Last year was difficult, and we are looking forward to bringing a much-needed celebration to our city and continuing the beloved tradition of the Atlanta Dogwood Festival.”
The safety of festival attendees, artists, vendors and participants is a top priority, and festival organizers will continue to work closely with the city of Atlanta to comply with relevant COVID-19 protocols for that time period.
“The Atlanta Dogwood Festival was founded in 1936 as an effort to lift people’s spirits during the Great Depression,” says Hill. “This year, we’re counting on it to have the same effect, and we’ll still enjoy the dogwood trees, just in a new season – flush with green leaves that offer plenty of shade!”
Contributing significantly to the economic well-being of the city and Midtown neighborhood, the Atlanta Dogwood Festival welcomes attendees to Piedmont Park to enjoy the three-day, outdoor arts festival and support the arts in Atlanta. The offerings of fine art, live entertainment and family activities have made the festival a longtime local favorite event.
The festival is free, but attendees are encouraged to reserve parking ahead of time through the event's website or take MARTA. Updates for the 2021 festival will be released on dogwood.org as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.