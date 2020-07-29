Atlanta City council member Antonio Brown has been charged with multiple counts of fraud in connection with his attempts to defraud several financial institutions.
On July 29, the Grand Jury charged Brown, 35, of Atlanta, with wire fraud, mail fraud, bank fraud and making false statements on a bank loan application.
Authorities say Brown took out loans and made credit card purchases – and then falsely claimed that he was the victim of identity theft and was not responsible for the charges or repaying the loans.
“For years, Antonio Brown allegedly sought to defraud a number of banks and credit card companies by falsely claiming that he was the victim of identity theft,” U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak said. “Brown’s scheme was eventually brought to light, resulting in his indictment by the grand jury.”
According to U.S. Attorney Pak, beginning in 2012, Brown opened a number of credit cards, which he then used to make thousands of dollars’ worth of purchases for his own personal benefit. Brown also obtained over $60,000 in automobile loans to finance the purchases of a Mercedes C300 and a Range Rover.
Despite opening and using these credit cards and despite taking the money for the two automobile loans, Brown allegedly falsely claimed that his identity had been stolen and that someone else had made the credit card purchases or had taken out these loans.
The indictment further alleges that Brown provided false information to Signature Bank when applying for a $75,000 loan in August 2017. During the loan application process, Brown provided a personal financial statement falsely claiming that he earned $325,000 per year and had $200,000 in available cash or assets.
Brown allegedly knew this information was false because he had recently submitted other loan applications reporting far less income and available cash or assets. For instance, in a July 2017 loan application to another bank, Brown submitted a 2016 federal income tax return reporting that he earned $125,000 per year (which was $200,000 less than what he represented that his income was to Signature Bank).
Further, in an August 2017 loan application to yet another bank, Brown claimed he had an annual salary of $175,000 (which was $150,000 less than what he told Signature Bank), and only had $25,000 in available cash and assets (which was $175,000 less than what he told Signature Bank).
“This investigation is another example of the power of partnerships in combating financial fraud and identity theft,” Postal Inspector in Charge of the Atlanta Division Tommy D. Coke said. “Postal Inspectors are dedicated to pursuing individuals who seek to defraud for their own financial gain.”
Pak noted that the charges in the indictment all relate to conduct that occurred before Brown was elected to the Atlanta City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.