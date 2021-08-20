Photorealist artist Chuck Close, best known for his larger-than-life portraits and whose work was on exhibit at Buckhead's Alan Avery Art Company, has died at 81.
According to Close's John Silberman, Close died Aug. 19 in a hospital in Oceanside, New York. Silberman told The New York Times Close died from cardiopulmonary failure.
"It is with great sadness that we share with you that our friend and gallery artist Chuck Close has died," Alan Avery Art Company said in a statement. "To those who receive this news who met Chuck through the gallery, are collectors of his work and as a result have a personal connection, we send our deepest heartfelt condolences."
Since the 1960s, Close exclusively explored the human face in both painting and photography, often employing his family and friends as his models. The construction of the images makes them appear as if viewed through a thick layer of glass or a reflection rippling on water. In this way, the subjects of his paintings can seem like apparitions, dissolving and resolving when viewed from different distances.
Although Close employed various painterly styles throughout his career, he is best known for his later works which are made up from a fragile grid set on the diagonal. This style became instantly recognizable as his, and insured his lasting impact in art history.
"A face is a road map of someone's life," Close said of his work. "Without any need to amplify that or draw attention to it, there's a great deal that's communicated about who this person is and what their life experiences have been."
Gallery owner Alan K. Avery shared a more intimate Chuck Close
"My first encounter with Chuck was through Dorothy Lichtenstein who insisted on calling him from the gallery on his cell phone to ask him why he would not show with me, referring to me only by my first name," Avery said.
Avery said Close eventually agreed to show three pieces at the gallery.
"Even though I felt as if I had just been the auctioned off to the highest bidder, and I never stopped being nervous in his presence," Avery said. "Always when I think of encounters shared with him, I forget being nervous, and I almost always laugh out loud! I can hear him say the "funny not so funny, but funny" line he always thought was brilliantly funny. "Now Alan, you need to get off the grid! I don't let many people in on this... but a little known secret, ...I did...." and then he would laugh obnoxiously loud, as if it were the first time he had ever told it."
Close rose to prominence in the 1970s and '80s. His first and most well known colossal portrait was his "Big Self-Portrait,” painted in 1968. The hyper-realistic painting shows Close depicts him with messy hair, an unshaven face and smoking a cigarette as tendrils of smoke escape.
Decades later in his career, however, several women who had modeled for Close came forward accusing the artist of sexual harassment between 2005 and 2013. The women said he made inappropriate comments about their bodies when they came to pose for him.
"If I embarrassed anyone or made them feel uncomfortable, I am truly sorry, I didn't mean to," Close told The New York Times at the time. "I acknowledge having a dirty mouth, but we're all adults."
Following the allegations, The National Gallery of Art canceled a show of Close's work.
Close was born July 5, 1940 in Monroe, Washington and leaves behind his daughters, Georgia and Maggie, and four grandchildren.
