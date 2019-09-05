The Ardent Companies is continuing the trend of redevelopment in the industrial area of northeast Atlanta.
Ardent, an Atlanta-based real estate investment and asset management firm headquartered in Atlanta, last month purchased three industrial buildings at 279 Ottley Drive (49,500 square feet), 221 Armour Drive (47,775 square feet) and 219 Armour Drive (15,660 square feet). Michael Anderson of Buckhead-based Cresa Global Inc. represented Ardent in this transaction.
The new owner plans to convert the buildings into loft office space in response to growing demand in this boutique development. The Armour Yards district is uniquely situated within the urban core and offers an environment attractive to a variety of growing businesses seeking non-traditional office space.
“Armour Drive is centrally located off I-85, I-75, and Georgia 400 between Buckhead and Midtown, easily accessible from the Lindbergh MARTA station,” Scott Werbel, Ardent’s managing director, said in a news release. “The area has convenient walkable amenities adjacent to the proposed Beltline and Path 400 trails.”
The buildings are within walking distance of the popular SweetWater Brewery and ASW Distillery. Other tenants within the development include East Pole Coffee Co., Fox Brothers, Coyote Logistics and the Atlanta Track Club.
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, upcoming infrastructure improvements in the immediate area include widening and adding lanes, construction of a single-lane roundabout and elevating a sidewalk connection for pedestrian and bike use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.