The Forward Arts Foundation is hosting its annual Swan Coach House Flea Market Sept. 15 through 17.
This year’s Flea will honor the foundation's founding members — fondly nicknamed the "Dirty Dozen" by the organization — and will open with a Preview Party on Sept. 15 from 6 to 9 p.m. The Market runs Sept. 16 through Sept. 17 and all events are held in the driveway in front of the Swan Coach House. Market hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 16 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 17.
Shoppers can meander under the canvas canopy through booths full of previously-owned designer fashions, children’s clothing, menswear, handbags, shoes, jewelry, antiques, home accessories and more.
“Estate sale shoppers, interior designers and collectors of all kinds know us as a source for great finds at great prices,” co-chairman Julie Rackley said.
Rackley serves alongside Jane Goetz and Helen Izlar as the 2021 Flea co-chairmen.
All proceeds benefit the visual arts in Atlanta through the programs of the nonprofit Forward Arts Foundation. Founded in 1965, FAF supports cultural programming and individual artists through grants and a variety of programs.
The first Flea Market was held on the grounds of the original High Museum in 1954. It has been an annual event serving the community by providing reasonably priced goods and funding significant contributions to the Atlanta arts community. All proceeds of the Preview Party and Flea Market support the visual arts in Atlanta through the programs of the FAF.
Corporate sponsors to date include Silver Sponsor Dorsey Alston- Tracey T. DeRosa, Mallory Fowler, and the Beery Cummings Group. In-kind sponsors are Atlanta History Center, Classic Design Services, and Atlanta Artist Collective.
Admission to the Market is free and open to the public. Preview Party tickets are $50. Preview Party tickets are limited and may be purchased on the Swan Coach House https://www.swancoachhouse.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.