The Georgia Information and Analysis Sharing Center has released preliminary information on arrests at protest events in Atlanta.
The analysis shows information from May 29 to June 1. According to the analysis, of the more than 370 arrests examined in Atlanta/Fulton County area, 57 were from out-of-state, five were homeless, and 294 were Georgia residents. Some subjects are still being affirmatively identified and may have provided false information upon arrest.
The average age of arrested protesters was 24. The youngest arrested was 17 and the oldest was 69.
While nearly all subjects did not have any prior criminal history, more than 30 people had a criminal history, including charges that authorities say could be consistent with prior involvement in violent civil unrest.
According to the report, the most common criminal history charges included willful obstruction, terroristic threats and acts, false name/DOB to LEO and aggravated assault. Authorities say that multiple subjects had active warrants at the time of their arrest.
Multiple instances of subjects with history of willful obstruction/assault charges suggest prior involvement in similar protests.
A 34-year-old male from Minnesota was arrested in Atlanta and analysts are working to confirm his involvement in the Minneapolis riots prior to his travel to Georgia.
According to the analysis, a Florida man was arrested in Atlanta live-streamed his post-arrest detainment to social media while handcuffed with APD. Police say he was also a convicted felon and had multiple charges out of Missouri near the time of the Ferguson civil unrest.
GBI-GISAC is coordinating with federal law enforcement as well as multiple states cross the region to deconflict arrest data and link associations for individuals who traveled to multiple states for violent engagement.
Numbers will likely change as protests continue and data is obtained from protests after June 1.
