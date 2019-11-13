“A Christmas Carol,” the Alliance Theatre’s holiday play based on the Charles Dickens classic, is being staged for the 30th season by the Midtown arts venue.
But after spending the past two seasons at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre while the Alliance underwent a redevelopment project, the production is returning to the Alliance at its new Coca-Cola Stage, which opened in January. It will run Nov. 16 through Dec. 24.
According to a news release on the production, this heartwarming story of the season has come to life again, complete with holiday carols, stunning stage magic and many of Atlanta’s favorite actors.
These returnees to the production include Atlanta actor David de Vries as Ebenezer Scrooge.
In the release, director Rosemary Newcott said in the notion that kindness is a valid and valued commodity “demands reinforcement in my opinion.”
“No work achieves that better than this ever-timely Christmas fable of ‘A Christmas Carol,’ and I am particularly grateful for the opportunity to again direct this beautiful production and do so back home on the gorgeous Coca-Cola Stage, girded by the always spectacular team of Alliance arts and staff,” she said.
Although de Vries is a veteran in the lead role, 11-year-old actress Karah Adams will portray Tiny Tim for the first time at the Alliance. According to the release, she is the first female actor to play the role in more than a decade.
Other performers on stage for this year’s production including Thomas Neal Antwon Ghant, Bart Hansard and Tess Malis Kincaid, plus a host of other familiar faces.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.alliancetheatre.org/christmas.
