Updated: May 19, 2023 @ 12:22 pm
Local public and private schools recently announced their class of 2023 valedictorians and salutatorians.
Editor’s note: For each school listed below, the valedictorian is listed first, followed by the salutatorian, unless otherwise noted.
Atlanta Classical: Elizabeth Richter and Elizabeth Stinespring
Ben Franklin: Ella Greenbaum and Pranay Pingali
Holy Innocents: Hunter Newsome and co-salutorians Parker Miles and Katherine Poch
Lovett: Miles Phillips and Wesley Caldwell
Marist: Will Doster and Lauren Guhl
Mount Vernon: Benjamin Reagin and Campbell Bruening
North Atlanta: Catherine Zappa and Benjamin Song
North Springs: Aiden Neuser and Happy Leveson-Jones
Pace Academy: Emma Beth Neville and Marit UyHam
Riverwood: Marilyn Abney and Maya Leveille
St. Pius X: Catherine Schwartz and Grace Tran
Weber: Amelia Heller and Dov Karlin
Wesleyan: Zachary Gan and Jackson Murphy
Whitefield: Kyla Robinson and Anne Caldwell
Woodward: Co-valedictorians Samanyu Gangappa and Amelia Tong and salutatorian Namit Miglani
