Here were the prep football scores from Aug. 30:
St. Pius X 10, Dunwoody 8
Riverwood 43, McIntosh 14
North Springs 38, Clarkston 0
Woodward Academy 35, Grady 7
Marist 49, Lovett 0
Greater Atlanta Christian 19, Westminster 14
Wesleyan 28, Chattooga 6
Holy Innocents’ 28, Hebron Christian 21
Mount Vernon School 48, Mount Pisgah Christian 21
