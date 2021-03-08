The Northside Hospital System has added five more clinics to the sites where it’s offering the COVID-19 vaccine, including locations in Roswell and Sandy Springs.
Feb. 25, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that teachers, other school employees and other vulnerable groups in the state will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting March 8. That susceptible group includes adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and the parents of children who have complex medical conditions.
Prior to March 8, healthcare workers, first responders, long-term-care facilities’ residents and staff and individuals 65 and older and their caregivers already were eligible under Phase 1A+ of the state’s vaccination plan.
Northside has been administering the vaccine at all five of its hospitals since December. In January it added vaccination sites at its clinics in Sandy Springs, Canton and Cumming for patients 65 and older once they became eligible to receive the vaccine, said Katherine Watson, a Northside spokeswoman.
Appointments are required at the new clinic vaccination sites, which opened March 8. They are as follows, with the website to make an appointment in parentheses:
♦ Cherokee Bluffs in Canton (http://bit.ly/3sZ3Rz7)
♦ Northside Forsyth Browns Bridge Church in Cumming (http://bit.ly/30kZi6a)
♦ Northside Gwinnett Resource Center in Lawrenceville (http://bit.ly/30nxVbt)
♦ Northside Roswell Urgent Care Center in Roswell (http://bit.ly/2O4wJrd)
♦ Perimeter Summit in Sandy Springs (http://bit.ly/3t1hf5X)
All sites will remain open as long as Northside has enough supply. For more information about the vaccination sites or if you have questions about your vaccine appointment, email Covid19vaccine@northside.com.
For more information about the vaccine, visit the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or northside.com/covid-19.
