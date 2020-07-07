Researchers ask if survivor plasma could prevent coronavirus

In this April 22, 2020 photo provided by New York Blood Center Enterprises, Aubrie Cresswell, 24, donates convalescent plasma at the Blood Bank of Delmarva Christiana Donor Center in suburban Newark, Del. “It’s, I think, our job as humans to step forward and help in society,” said Cresswell who has donated three times and counting. One donation was shipped to a hospitalized friend of a friend, and “it brought me to tears. I was like, overwhelmed with it just because the family was really thankful.”

Northside Hospital in Sandy Springs and Atlanta Blood Services are in dire need of recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma for COVID-19 treatment.

“Known as ‘convalescent plasma,’ it has been used for over 100 years to treat people with infectious diseases,” Northside spokeswoman Katherine Watson said.

Atlanta Blood Services has donation facilities both in Marietta and at Northside’s Sandy Springs location.

Qualified plasma donors must:

♦ be at least 18

♦ have previously tested positive for COVID-19 or had a positive COVID-19 antibody test

♦ have been symptom-free for at least 14 days

♦ successfully screen as a blood donor per blood donation guidelines

For more information or to schedule an appointment to donate your plasma, call 404-477-1299 or visit atlantabloodservices.com.

