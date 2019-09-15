Here were the local football scores for Northside programs from Sept. 13:
Lovett 29, Mary Persons 27
St. Pius X 21, Dectatur 0
Marist 14, Westminster 0
Holy Innocents’ 31, Rutland 0
Mount Pisgah Christian 59, Whitefield Academy 19
