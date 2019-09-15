081419_MNS_Lovett_Henry_Beery Henry Beery

Lovett football player Henry Beery carries the ball in road game against Calhoun in 2018.

 Special-Lovett Athletics

Here were the local football scores for Northside programs from Sept. 13:

Lovett 29, Mary Persons 27

St. Pius X 21, Dectatur 0

Marist 14, Westminster 0

Holy Innocents’ 31, Rutland 0

Mount Pisgah Christian 59, Whitefield Academy 19

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.